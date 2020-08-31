Trump, Biden tout contrasting economic plans. Which will restore jobs lost in the pandemic faster?

At their political conventions this month, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden laid out starkly divergent visions of how to dig the U.S. economy out of the deepest downturn since the Great Depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump promised more cuts to taxes and regulations, and dangled the prospect of additional tariffs against China.

“We will go right after China,” Trump said. “We will not rely on them one bit. We’re taking our business out of China. We are bringing it home. We want our business to come home.”

He added, “We will continue to reduce taxes and regulations at levels not seen before.”

Biden vowed to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations and use the money to spend trillions to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and shift to a clean-energy future, make housing and child care more affordable and improve education, among other proposals.

“My economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect, and community,” Biden said. “Together, we can, and we will rebuild our economy. And when we do, we'll not only build it back, we'll build it back better.”

Some top economists say Biden’s plan is better-suited to recovering the remaining 13 million jobs lost in the pandemic-induced recession. More than 9.3 million of the 22 million jobs shed have been recouped as shuttered businesses reopened and rehired workers.

“The goal of the next president will be to get back to full employment as fast as possible,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. “Biden will get there a lot faster than Trump will.”

But some economists argue Trump’s free-enterprise approach will more effectively unleash business owners’ animal spirits.

“Overall, I think Trump will be better for the U.S. economy,” says economist Chris Edwards of the libertarian Cato Institute. “Trump will be better from a free-market perspective.”

Biden’s campaign has put forth a detailed blueprint of his infrastructure and other proposals that it says will create 12 million jobs. Trump’s campaign has generally provided vague economic proposals that could be fleshed out later. The president, for example, vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months but didn’t specify how.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know about their plans so far:

Taxes

Trump:

In his nomination speech, he suggested he’ll propose cutting individual taxes but didn’t say which.

“I will cut taxes even further for hard-working moms and dads,” he said. “I will not raise taxes. I will cut them, and very substantially.”

Trump also has said he’s considering reducing taxes for the middle class and on capital gains. Any such changes would have to be approved by Congress.

An outline released by his campaign last week lists a “Made in America” tax credit and tax credits for companies that bring back jobs from China. It also cites 100% expensing deductions for industries like pharmaceuticals and robotics that bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

As part of Trump’s flurry of executive actions early this month, he ordered the Treasury Department to let employers defer payment of certain payroll taxes from September 1 to the end of the year for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.

Upshot:

The Tax Foundation says it’s difficult to analyze the ideas without more details. But the group says the current tax code structure would make a middle-class tax cut difficult.

“The benefit of rate reductions would accrue to top earners as low earners face reduced (or zero) taxes.”

In 2017, Trump spearheaded a $1.5 trillion tax reform – the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act -- but the Tax Policy Center (TPC) said most of the benefits went to the wealthiest households.

