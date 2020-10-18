Trump, Biden shower ad money on Phoenix, Philadelphia, Florida’s I-4 corridor in final stretch

As President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden wage a ferocious advertising campaign focused on a half-dozen battleground states, ground zero is a handful of crucial television markets in Florida, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Florida is the biggest ad magnet. The tipping point of the perennial swing state runs along Interstate 4 from Tampa to Orlando, a belt that holds pockets of elderly voters, suburban women, Latinos, military service members – each among the demographic slices targeted to win the presidential race.

“The partisan divide is narrowest in these two markets,” said Susan MacManus, a political science professor emeritus at the University of Florida, who described her home area of Tampa and Orlando as “the swing markets in the swing state.”

"The whole campaign is right here,” MacManus said.

In what is projected to be a record-setting year for campaign spending, Floridians are seeing a hurricane of political ads. Arizona and Pennsylvania are also battlegrounds. Since Sept. 28, the top six markets have been:

•Tampa, where viewers saw 9,177 ads for $9 million. Biden was supported by 6,580 ads and Trump by 2,597 ads.

•Orlando, where viewers saw 8,781 ads for $10.7 million. Biden was supported by 6,079 ads and Trump by 2,702 ads.

•Miami, where viewers saw 8,128 ads for $10.8 million. Biden was supported by 5,737 ads and Trump by 2,391 ads.

•Philadelphia, where viewers saw 7,118 ads for $8.8 million. Biden was supported by 5,581 ads and Trump by 1,537 ads.

•Phoenix, where viewers saw 6,866 ads for $10.9 million. Biden was supported by 3,710 ads and Trump by 3,156 ads.

•Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where viewers saw 5,527 ads for $4 million. Biden was supported by 3,881 ads and Trump by 1,646 ads.

The Sunshine State is a melting pot, where the campaigns can test their competitive messaging. Biden has focused on the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 and health care. He warns about Trump being a threat to Social Security and Medicare. Trump compared the economic recovery to his own recovery from the virus and warned that Biden would be a puppet of the radical left, threatening Second Amendment rights and raising taxes.

“If you want a lesson in micro-targeting of TV ads, just spend a day in these two markets,” MacManus said of Tampa and Orlando. “Age targeting. Gender targeting. Issue targeting. It’s pinpointed here.”

How much is at stake?

The 2020 campaign is projected to spend a record-setting $11 billion – about 50% more than in 2016 when accounting for inflation, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The presidential ads won’t dictate who wins. Trump was vastly outspent in 2016 and still beat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Special-interest groups can outspend the candidates.

Beneath that umbrella, Trump and Biden shower hundreds of millions of dollars in ads on battleground states. Advertising – each candidate putting his money where his mouth is – offers a glimpse of each campaign's priorities flitting across broadcast and cable television, radio and online.

Biden’s record-setting fundraising has outpaced Trump’s down the final stretch, which allows the challenger to run more ads in more states than the incumbent. Through Aug. 31, Biden’s campaign raised $540 million and Trump’s campaign raised $476 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The difference is starker when combined with the national party committees. During August, Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised a record $365 million; Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $210 million.

Biden announced he raised an additional $383 million in September, and Trump hasn't reported his figure. Biden was likely to outpace Trump again after big fundraising days following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a chaotic debate with Trump.

