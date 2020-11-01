Biden, Trump go for broke in Pennsylvania as the campaign comes to a close

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at a "Souls to the Polls" drive-in rally at Sharon Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In the closing days of the 2020 presidential campaign, both President Trump and Joe Biden are focusing on Pennsylvania, the potential tipping point state in Tuesday’s election.

On Sunday, the former vice president visited Philadelphia to kick off a final barnstorming of the state. On Monday, Biden, his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and their spouses are set to travel all across the commonwealth, with the Bidens handling the western portion of the state while Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are campaigning in the east.

Democrats have made concentrated efforts to avoid their disaster four years ago, when the party’s narrow focus on the state’s urban centers resulted in Trump flipping some swing areas and running up his margin of victories in rural counties.

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,292 votes, the first time a Republican presidential candidate had carried the state since 1988. Of the three Rust Belt states that flipped to the Republican column in 2016 — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the Keystone State appears to be the one in which Trump has the best chance of prevailing, according to current polling.

The latest surveys released over the weekend showed Biden with consistent leads, albeit within the margin of error: Up five per Muhlenberg College/Morning Call, up six per the New York Times/Siena College and up seven per ABC News/Washington Post. Hillary Clinton’s average lead in the state was roughly three points going into Election Day, per the final polls in 2016.

Trump and his team have visited the state repeatedly over the campaign’s final weeks. The president spent all of Saturday in Pennsylvania, holding four rallies spanning across the commonwealth. He’s also set to visit again Monday afternoon, holding one of his final pre-election events in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

“We love this section of the world, it’s a beautiful section,” Trump said to open a rally in Bucks County, his first on Saturday, adding, “This is the state where the story of American independence began. It’s the state where the American Constitution was signed — think of that — and three days from now this is the state that will save the American dream.”

“You know what’s looking good, Pennsylvania is looking good,” he added later at a rally in Reading. “And if we win Pennsylvania, it’s over.”

The crowd watches one of the three Osprey aircraft escorting Marine One as it arrives for a campaign stop by President Donald Trump, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If Trump loses Michigan and Wisconsin but is able to hold onto every other state he won in 2016, including Pennsylvania, he will just cross the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to win a second term. If the three Great Lakes states all flip against him, it would almost assure a Biden victory, barring a major surprise elsewhere on the map.

On Sunday, Biden attended a drive-in “Souls to the Polls” event in Philadelphia, attempting to boost turnout among Black voters there.

“We have to earn our democracy. We have to get out and vote and as my late friend John Lewis reminded us, freedom is not a state, freedom is an act,” Biden said, referring to the late congressman and civil rights icon. “We have to defend it. We have to vote and this is the most important election of our lifetimes. We’re at an inflection point so we have to vote like we never did before.”

“President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania. He knows the people of Pennsylvania, if you have your say, he doesn’t stand a chance,” continued Biden, adding, “My message is simple: Pennsylvania is critical in this election. I live in Delaware but I’m a Pennsylvania boy, born in Scranton.”

The Democratic campaign is recruiting high-profile musical help on Monday, with Lady Gaga joining Biden for his final event in Pittsburgh and John Legend doing the same with Harris in Philadelphia.

There has been overlap in the candidates’ schedules, as both made October visits to Erie, the northwest-most corner of the state and a key swing area. Trump won Erie County with 48.5 percent of the vote in the last election, a big shift from the 57 percent Barack Obama got in 2012.