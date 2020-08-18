Trump and Biden couldn't be more different on the complicated issue of race

Protesters outside Los Angeles City Hall in June hold images of George Floyd, who died when a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck. Protests were held for weeks across the country. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and prompted many to take stock of the country's long history of racism toward Black people.

President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden reacted to the killing and the demonstrations in dramatically different ways, shining a light on how each has approached the complicated issue of race throughout their political careers.

Trump has consistently downplayed the role of racism in American life while simultaneously attacking protesters, making racist and xenophobic comments and claiming he's done more for Black people than any other president “with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

Biden has positioned himself as a crusader for racial justice who'll use the presidency to correct long-standing social inequities and restore the climate of relative tolerance that marked his two terms as vice president under Barack Obama. He's chosen as his vice presidential running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris, setting her up to become the first person of color and the first woman to hold that position if elected.

Despite their differences, both candidates face an electorate that's somewhat doubtful that either can improve racial tensions.

Only about a third of voters had confidence that Trump could effectively handle race relations, according to a Pew Research poll conducted in June. Fewer than half of respondents felt confident that Biden would be effective on the issue.







President Trump

Trump claims he’s done more to help African Americans than his predecessor, Obama, the nation's first Black president. He says he also comes out ahead of Lyndon Johnson, who signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Acts of 1965.

“With African Americans, I’m doing very well,” Trump told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan during an interview broadcast on HBO in early August.

“They had the best employment numbers they’ve ever had; they had the best job numbers they’ve ever had; they were making more money than they’ve ever made,” he said. “We were all set until we got hit by China with the virus.… We were becoming a very unified country.”

Yet Trump often undercuts his self-praise by seeming unaware of basic facts about Black Americans, such as their greater risk than whites of being killed by police, or the reality that despite historically low jobless figures for Black Americans pre-pandemic, the wealth gap between Black households and white ones is as wide under his administration as it was 30 years ago.

He’s been defensive, obtuse or outright dismissive when discussing racial inequities, white supremacist violence and his own stereotyping of Black people, Latinos, Muslims, Asians and immigrants from Central America as threats to public safety and health.

Trump has described some majority Black nations as "shithole" countries while suggesting, "We should have people from places like Norway.” And within days of Harris being named Biden's vice presidential running mate, he perpetuated the false claim that Harris, who was born in Oakland to an Indian-immigrant mother and Jamaican-immigrant father, might not be eligible to serve as vice president.

He launched his political career by spreading similar racist innuendos suggesting that President Obama wasn't a natural-born U.S. citizen.

Trump acknowledged in the Axios interview that “the knee on the neck was a disgrace,” referring to George Floyd's death as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. The 46-year-old Black man's death set off months of peaceful protests and sometimes violent clashes with authorities.

But when asked what “systemic racism” means to him, he acted glib.

“Does anybody really answer that question accurately?” he replied. “Does anybody really know?”

