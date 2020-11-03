Trump or Biden: Who would boost growth, restore jobs faster? Here’s an Election Day guide on the economy

A version of this story first ran on August 31.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have offered strikingly different blueprints for lifting the U.S. out of the COVID-19-induced economic downturn – the nation’s worst since the Great Depression.

Trump has promised more cuts to taxes and regulations, and hinted at additional tariffs against China.

Biden has vowed to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, using the trillions of dollars generated to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and shift to a clean-energy future, make housing and child care more affordable and improve education, among other proposals.

The two candidates also have laid out conflicting views of the pandemic and the economy. Trump generally has opposed additional state or federal restraints on businesses.

“We can’t keep this country closed,” he said during the candidates’ final debate last month. “The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself.”

Biden says he doesn’t favor shutting down the country again but states or cities shouldn’t ease business constraints until the virus is tamed in their regions, adding that such a cautious approach will ultimately benefit the economy.

“I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country,” Biden said at the debate.

Some top economists say Biden’s overall plan is better-suited to recovering the remaining 11 million jobs lost in the pandemic-induced recession. About half the 22 million jobs shed have been recouped as shuttered businesses reopened and rehired workers.

“The goal of the next president will be to get back to full employment as fast as possible,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. “Biden will get there a lot faster than Trump will.”

But some economists argue Trump’s free-enterprise approach will more effectively unleash business owners’ animal spirits.

“Overall, I think Trump will be better for the U.S. economy,” says economist Chris Edwards of the libertarian Cato Institute. “Trump will be better from a free-market perspective.”

President Trump and former Vice President Biden More

More layoffs?: 'It's certainly going to get worse': Businesses plan more layoffs, hiring freezes in 2020 as COVID-19 escalates

Biden’s campaign has put forth a detailed blueprint of his infrastructure and other proposals that it says will create 12 million jobs. Trump has vowed to create 10 million jobs in 10 months but didn’t specify how.

Here’s a breakdown of their proposals:

Taxes

Biden: His administration would raise taxes and eliminate loopholes for individuals earning more than $400,000, restore tax rates to their level before Trump's tax bill was enacted; subject incomes above $400,000 to the 12.4% Social Security payroll tax (it now phases out at $138,000); and begin phasing out itemized deductions at incomes of $400,000.

Also, it would tax capital gains and dividend income at ordinary rates for incomes above $1 million. And increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, among other changes.

Upshot: The Tax Policy Center says the increases would boost tax revenue by $4 trillion over the next decade.

Economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics says she supports the plan because it targets wealthy individuals who likely would save, rather than spend, their tax windfall, doing relatively little harm to the economy.

But Cato’s Edwards argues it’s the wealthy who launch entrepreneurial ventures that expand the economy. Increasing their income and capital gains taxes will discourage such activities, he says.

“It would be a harsh blow to America’s innovation economy,” he says.

Trump: In his nomination speech, he suggested he’ll propose cutting individual taxes but didn’t say which.

“I will cut taxes even further for hard-working moms and dads,” he said. “I will not raise taxes. I will cut them, and very substantially.”

Story continues