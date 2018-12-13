Trump beats White in first round of Scottish Open

Trump beat White 4-0 in Glasgow

Judd Trump got his Scottish Open campaign off to the perfect start by easing to a 4-0 success over veteran Jimmy White.

Trump was in good form as he put the five-time world championship finalist to the sword to set up a second-round clash against Ben Woollaston.

And the Bristolian admitted the shorter format of the Home Nations competitions suited his playing style as he targets another ranking title.

“I’ve always had a pretty good record in the Home Nations,” said Trump. “I’ve got a pretty good record in getting to the latter stages. I just haven’t been able to push over the line.

“It was nice to get that one out of the way and I can enjoy the rest of them. I think the best of seven suits my game a lot better than the longer formats.

“I’m able to get off to a good start and get the other under pressure. I think today showed that against Jimmy.”

