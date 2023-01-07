Trump Battles On Truth Social To Make Voting As Inconvenient As Possible

Donald Trump demanded in a Truth Social screed Friday with lots of capital letters that governors across the nation make voting as inconvenient as possible by banning most mail-in ballots and limiting voting to a single day.

And ballots must all be filled out on paper, he argued in his post.

“GET IT DONE,” he commanded.

Trump appears to believe that the fewer people who vote, the better for the Republican Party. Banning mail ballots and limiting voting to a single day would almost certainly lower the numbers of voters. His scheme would be difficult for working people and parents, difficult for the elderly and disabled and just about impossible for the bed-ridden.

A study of 2020 voting patterns by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed that mail-in votes by Democrats increased substantially over mail-in voting by Republicans. “In total, nearly 60% of Democrats cast their ballots by mail in 2020, compared to just 30% for Republicans,” the study noted.

Still, the loss of that 30%, or a portion of it, could lose a race. Some key Republicans are now reportedly pushing for more mail-in balloting and early voting in the wake of the party’s poor showing in November’s midterm elections.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, for example, called on his party to support mail-in ballots after Herschel Walker’s defeat in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, where Republicans passed a restrictive voting law last year that made it harder to vote by mail.

And until laws are changed, Republicans need to vote by mail or in person early if only to compete with Democratic voters.

“Our voters need to vote early. There were many in 2020 saying: Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early. And we have to stop that and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots in for a month, we can’t expect to get it all done in one day,” Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel warned on Fox News after the midterm elections.

Trump himself has voted by mail yet aims to deny that convenience to others. He voted by mail in 2021 in a municipal election in Palm Beach County, where his Mar-a-Lago residence is located.

The only exceptions he would make under his limiting system would be “far-away military” personnel, and those with a “proven illness.”

Critics had some pushback:

Translation: Democrats vote by mail, and since I have convinced so many of you that doing so will result in Italian satellites being used to flip your votes so now you won’t do it, we must end all mail-in voting and make it difficult as possible to vote! pic.twitter.com/Y2gUpj1QfQ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 7, 2023

Oregon has voted from home for 25 years and we just had the highest percentage of voting in the country. That’s what he doesn’t want — Bored Prez (@BoredPrez) January 7, 2023

What about elderly people who can't drive. What about disabled people who can't drive. — Rich Kennedy (@richkennedy1212) January 7, 2023

Weird. Utah. A republican stronghold has been using mail-in ballots for 20 years.



Has he mentioned any voter fraud in Utah's system?

Rhetorical question. Obviously. — James (@Axeman31) January 7, 2023

REMINDER: Trump votes by mail. — Mr. Courtney McCain 🌊🌊🌊 (@CourtneyMcCain) January 7, 2023

Trump would prefer restricting the vote to White, male landowners and Mar-a-lago memberships. — Dolorous Ed 🇺🇦 ✊🏻🏒🏈 (@dolorous_ed) January 7, 2023

