After Trump backs one of her GOP challengers, Nancy Mace sends a message at Trump Tower

One day after former President Donald Trump endorsed one of her Republican primary challengers, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace stood outside Trump Tower in New York City to make her case.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Mace defend her political credibility, touted her ties to Trump and questioned Republican Katie Arrington’s ability to deliver for Republicans, even after Arrington secured Trump’s endorsement.

“If you want to lose this seat once again in a midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that,” Mace, a Daniel Island Republican, said in her video.

“If you want a Republican majority, if you want someone to continue to represent the Lowcountry, if you want someone to represent a Lowcountry with our fiscally conservative values, then I’m here to serve.”

I’m standing in front of Trump Tower with a message this morning…#SC01 #LowcountryFirst pic.twitter.com/CpmMYA63qt — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 10, 2022

Trump made his public pick in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race Wednesday evening through his political action committee after Arrington announced her candidacy in a 2-minute online video on Tuesday.

His statement spent almost as much time heaping praise on Arrington as it did criticizing Mace.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal,” Trump said in explaining why he won’t support Mace, despite endorsing her in 2020. “Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican.”

