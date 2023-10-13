Trump-backed Jim Jordan chosen as Speaker nominee

It is unclear when lawmakers will call for a floor vote to decide on the next Speaker

Conservative firebrand Jim Jordan has been chosen as Republican nominee to become Speaker of the House.

Mr Jordan, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, faced opposition from Georgia lawmaker Austin Scott.

The Ohio congressman won 124 votes from party members in the secret ballot held on Friday afternoon, with 81 against.

But Mr Jordan still faces significant opposition within the party.

Supporters of Steve Scalise - who was nominated as the party's candidate for Speaker on Wednesday before withdrawing - have vowed to oppose Mr Jordan at all costs.

And Mr Jordan only narrowly expanded the fragile margin Mr Scalise earned on Wednesday of 113 votes to 99. Whether he has enough support to win to secure an overall majority in the chamber is therefore unclear.

Immediately following the vote, Republican representatives held a second motion to determine whether members would support Mr Jordan in a floor vote, before breaking up for the weekend.

The second vote saw 55 members vote "no" on Mr Jordan.

Among those still opposed to Mr Jordan was Florida's Mario Díaz-Balart, who told reporters that Mr Jordan faces a "very, very big hurdle" to become Speaker.

"I don't think he is the one," Mr Díaz-Balart said. "Ultimately, we're going to have to have someone who can truly unify us."

The House has now gone 10 days without a Speaker. Until a new candidate is chosen the House will be unable to pass any bills, approve White House requests for emergency aid or pass short-term spending bills.

Earlier this week, Mr Jordan lost another bid to become Speaker nominee to Mr Scalise, the House Republican Whip, who abruptly dropped out of the race on Thursday after struggling to gain enough votes.

Ahead of Friday's secret ballot, Mr Jordan expressed confidence, telling reporters that he felt "real good" about the vote.

"I think I can unite the conference," he said. "I think I can go tell the country what we're doing and why it matters to them."

Story continues

But like Mr Scalise - and ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy before him - Mr Jordan's path faces significant challenges.

With the Republicans controlling the House by a very narrow margin, he will need 217 of 221 Republican members to vote for him. He can only afford to lose five votes.

Some of his supporters expressed optimism that over the coming days Mr Jordan would be able to sway many of those who voted against him.

"I think Jim can get there," said Florida representative Brian Mast, adding that the weekend would give him additional time to lobby detractors. "Jim has people to speak to."

Another Florida representative, Byron Donalds - who is supporting Mr Jordan - said he was surprised that Mr Jordan lost so many votes to Mr Scott, who only decided on and announced his candidacy earlier on Friday.

"I thought it would be higher," Mr Donalds said.

When the Speaker vote will head to the House floor remains unclear, but multiple lawmakers said they were leaving for the weekend and that the earliest the vote could take place was Monday, 16 October.

"I think we should stay and finish this, but it's up to him," Mr Donalds said. "There's a lot of work that can be done in a short amount of time".

The Republican conference is also suffering from attendance issues, with only 209 of 221 members currently in Washington DC. Breaking for the weekend allows missing members to return to the city.

The Democrats, for their part, will nominate Hakeem Jeffries, but as they are the minority party in the chamber, he stands no chance of getting elected.

In a news conference on the steps of the Capitol after Mr Jordan's nomination, Mr Jeffries lambasted the Republicans for choosing what he termed the chairman of the "Chaos Caucus" - a reference to Mr Jordan's role as a leader in the far-right Freedom Caucus.

"House Republicans now have a choice," he said. "On the one hand, House Republicans continue to triple down on the chaos, the dysfunction and the extremism that has been visited upon the American people."

"On the other hand, traditional Republicans can break away from the extremism, partner with Democrats on an enlightened bipartisan path forward so we can end the recklessness and get back to doing the business of the American people," Mr Jeffries added.

The previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from the job on 4 October after striking a deal with Senate Democrats to fund the government.

Hardline Republicans, led by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, invoked a rarely used procedural tool known as a motion to vacate to oust Mr McCarthy last week.