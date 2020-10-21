Trump back on crucial Pennsylvania campaign trail as he picks bizarre fight with ‘60 Minutes'

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, amid a new row with

Donald Trump made his seventh stop in Pennsylvania in as many weeks as he delivered dark-but-familiar warnings about his Democratic rivals hours after finding a new foe in 60 Minutes as he sought a battleground he described as the key to a possible second term.

“We’re going to win. I think we’re going to win so big,” the president told another large and densely packed rally, this time in Erie as he tries to keep a county with the same name in his column. “If Biden wins, your borders are gone, which means your healthcare is gone. … Which means your country is gone.”

That was part of his mostly on-repeat sales pitch for a second term, which is mostly a laundry list of personal grievances and digs at his Democratic opponents rather than promises he intends to pursue for the American people, not even his conservative base, during a possible second term. In fact, his re-election pitch is more a string of insults than a policy platform.

One example was part of his remarks on Tuesday evening, when he opted to take a shot at the state’s Democratic leadership, rather than describe how his administration would defeat the spreading-again coronavirus if given more time to do so. “What the hell is going on in your state?” he said. “If you want depression and gloom and despair, then vote for ‘Sleepy Joe Biden.’ And boredom.”

Threats also are a part of the re-election message. After reportedly walking out of a White House interview earlier, Mr Trump smirked when he said “wait until you see what we do to them.” Another day, another new enemy.

The president has become a regular staple on the Pennsylvania campaign circuit.

Though some GOP political strategists have said Mr Trump cannot win a second term without his new home state of Florida, he signalled he views the Keystone State, and its 20 electoral votes, as the key.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” he said in Erie.

Tuesday night’s rally was his 10th trip of the year, and his seventh since 1 September. His last stop there was on 10 October in Johnstown, a rural city in the heart of the state’s southwestern area – Trump Country – in an attempt to drive up conservative turnout there to offset a potentially large number of liberal votes in urban centers.

This stop was all about trying to keep a swing county in his column. Mr Trump won Erie County in 2016, but only by just over 1 percentage point.

All those Keystone State trips appear to be paying off. Mr Biden led there by 7.3 per cent on 12 October, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of polls. But Mr Trump has come storming back, and has pulled within 3.7 points, according to the most recent average.

William Galston, a former Clinton White House aide now with the Brookings Institution, has published his four possible Election Night scenarios. Under one, which he dubbed “The Nightmare,” Pennsylvania would be even closer – too close to call, in fact.

“Suppose President Trump cuts Biden’s lead to 3 points. Although Nevada probably would fall into his hands, Pennsylvania would be too close to call. In this event, the state that most observers believe has the highest potential for electoral delays and snafus in counting mail-in ballots would determine the outcome of the race,” Mr Galston wrote.

“While it may not reach the level of rancor following the disputed 1876 election – when the post-Civil War Reconstruction era came to its bitter end – it could make the disputed 2000 election look tame by comparison,” he added.

One of the voting blocs with which the president has been losing ground is college-educated suburban women. They voted for him in 2016 but broke for Democratic congressional candidates two years later. He again insulted a high-profile woman on tuesday night.

"There'll be a woman president, you cannot let that happen," Trump says of Kamala Harris, the California Democrat who is Mr Biden’s running mate. (He has said before his backers cannot allow her to become the first female American commander in chief.)

Mr Trump, donning a dark overcoat before another big, dense crowd and Air Force One as a backdrop, predicted, if he wins a second term “normal life will finally resume.”

He hit Mr Biden hard on his mixed messages on fracking, an energy extraction practice used to collect natural gas and oil. Mr Trump had his staff play a video on a large screen playing clips of his rival and running mate Kamala Harris making spoken pledges to ban fossil fuels and fracking, which it used in Pennsylvania and other Rust Belt States, as well as Texas.

