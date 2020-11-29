Trump attacks FBI for not helping him overturn election result: ‘They just move on’

(Independent)

Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI for not supporting his election fraud claims, complaining that “some have served many presidents” and saying he was disappointed that they have not “nabbed” anyone.

“Why isn't the FBI all over the place?” he said on Sunday morning, in his first televised interview since the election.

“They are not. They are not, and it's a terrible thing.”

The president told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that he felt the FBI was “missing in action.”

He added: “Can't tell you where they are. I ask if they are looking at it, everyone says yes they are.”

Mr Trump speculated that some within the FBI were working against him.

“I know FBI and it's great at the level we talk about,” he said.

It's inconceivable. You'd think this is the biggest thing they could look at. They just move on. They've been there a long time. Some have served many presidents. All I can say is - no one has come to me and said the FBI has nabbed... the FBI is looking at Dominion."

The president has a particularly contentious relationship with the current FBI chief Christopher Wray, who he appointed to replace James Comey in June 2017.

At the time, Mr Trump called Mr Wray “an impeccably qualified individual,” citing his role in major fraud investigations and antiterrorism efforts at the justice department after the 9/11 attacks.

“I know that he will again serve his country as a fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity once the Senate confirms him to lead the FBI,” said Mr Trump in the statement.