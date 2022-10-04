Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in seized documents case

KATHERINE FAULDERS and DEVIN DWYER
·2 min read

Former President Donald Trump, in a limited request, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt part of an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling and restore a special master's access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago while the Justice Department review continues.

"The Eleventh Circuit lacked jurisdiction to review, much less stay, an interlocutory order of the District Court providing for the Special Master to review materials seized from President Trump’s home, including approximately 103 documents the Government contends bear classification markings. This application seeks to vacate only that portion of the Eleventh Circuit’s Stay Order limiting the scope of the Special Master’s review of the documents bearing classification markings," Trump's lawyers write.

MORE: DOJ can continue Trump classified docs investigation without special master: Appeals court

PHOTO: FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Department Of Justice via Reuters)
PHOTO: FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022. (U.S. Department Of Justice via Reuters)

The application was made to Justice Clarence Thomas, circuit justice for the 11th Circuit. He could rule on his own, or refer the matter to the full court. The Justice Department was given a deadline of Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. to respond to Trump's emergency application.

On Sept. 21, a panel of judges on the appeals court granted a request from the Justice Department to stay portions of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that had effectively paused the government's investigation into Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office.

The three-judge panel, comprised of two Trump appointees and a Barack Obama appointee, ruled unanimously that the Justice Department was no longer enjoined from investigating the documents with classification markings that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago and no longer had to submit those materials to special master Ray Dearie for his independent review.

PHOTO: An aerial view shows former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Fla. Aug. 15, 2022. (Marco Bello/Reuters)
PHOTO: An aerial view shows former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents searched it, in Palm Beach, Fla. Aug. 15, 2022. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

MORE: Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

"The unprecedented circumstances presented by this case -- an investigation of the Forty-Fifth President of the United States by the administration of his political rival and successor -- compelled the District Court to acknowledge the significant need for enhanced vigilance and to order the appointment of a Special Master to ensure fairness, transparency, and maintenance of the public trust," Trump's lawyers write in their filing.

"That appointment order is simply not appealable on an interlocutory basis and was never before the Eleventh Circuit. Nonetheless, the Eleventh Circuit granted a stay of the Special Master Order, effectively compromising the integrity of the well-established policy against piecemeal appellate review and ignoring the District Court’s broad discretion without justification," they continue.

"This unwarranted stay should be vacated as it impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master. Moreover, any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice," they say.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify what the Trump legal team appeal is asking of the court.

22A283 by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in seized documents case originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to weigh in on review of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

    The appeal to the Supreme Court was the latest step in a legal fight over classified documents seized by the FBI in August at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess

    The former president is hoping the court he stocked with conservatives can help prevent the DOJ from reviewing confidential material seized by the FBI

  • Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to January

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump wants to slow down the government’s appeal case over the appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Trump’s lawyers on Monday urged the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny the Justice Department’s request to expedite the case, arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 docum

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. The Trump team asked the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and allow the arbiter, called a special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classification markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master's review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Sen. Ted Cruz Over His Painfully Awkward Attempt To Seem Normal

    “If he wasn’t so horrible, I’d feel sorry for him,” Kimmel said.

  • Chris Cuomo Tries Out His No-Sides Approach in First Episode of NewsNation Show

    NewsNationChris Cuomo started his first show, as one does when attempting to appease everyone, by quoting William Shakespeare.“‘The past is prologue,’” the CNN-turned-NewsNation host partially quoted from The Tempest, “meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that.”It was a moment that preceded the mission statement—and general essence—of the first episode of Cuomo, the new 8 p.m. centerpiece of the fledgling networ

  • Arrest made in breach of L.A. County election worker data

    The CEO of a Michigan software company has been accused of storing personal information of L.A. County election workers on servers in China.

  • The right to control our own fates is at stake in 2022. Can suburban women save it?

    Ignore the cartoon wine bottle and 'troublemaker' tag. Red Wine & Blue's suburban army is dead serious and heading toward half a million strong.

  • Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania

    Six dogs and five cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrived Sunday at the Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters.

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems.”

  • Grueling Ian search takes toll on Miami fire crews. ‘Forget about our jobs, we’re human.’

    It’s grueling work being a member of Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 2, made up mostly of city of Miami firefighters.

  • Social media abuse more likely due to ‘skin colour than performance’, says Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards

    The 22-year-old American is helping promote the No Room For Racism campaign.

  • With Elon Musk Poised to Close Twitter Deal, Hand-Wringing Reignites Over What Right-Leaning Tech Mogul Will Do

    Elon Musk looks ready to get his hands on Twitter: The world’s richest person has agreed to his original $44 billion acquisition of his favorite social network, after a three-month legal fight trying to nix the deal. And that has renewed worries among some that he’s going to make drastic changes to Twitter’s content-moderation policies […]

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents

    "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process," Trump's lawyers said in a filing in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate. The department said its inability to access the non-classified documents is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation on the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson. The court on the second day of its new nine-month term heard about two hours of arguments in Alabama's appeal of a ruling by a panel of three federal judges that the map setting the boundaries of the state's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts unlawfully diluted the clout of Black voters. The case illustrated the ideological divide on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Trump asks the Supreme Court to throw out an appeals court ruling giving the DOJ access to classified docs seized from Mar-a-Lago

    Trump's lawyers asked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to issue an emergency order stopping DOJ from reviewing a set of 100 classified records.

  • Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools. Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had “weaknesses and shortcomings,” but repeated the official line that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a woman in the custody of the country’s morality police was nothing short of a plot by Iran’s enemies. It's a familiar tactic for Iran's leaders, who have been mistrustful of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Hasn’t Moved In With Husband Travis Barker Yet

    This is actually very sweet.

  • HSBC eyes sale of multibillion-dollar Canadian business

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars and one of the biggest international banking brands in the country, as it looks to beef up returns as demanded by its largest shareholder. "We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada," the bank said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. HSBC declined to comment on the potential valuation of the business, but it had assets of C$125 billion ($92 billion) as of June 30 and total equity of C$5.8 billion, according to its latest financial results.