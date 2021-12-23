Trump Asks Supreme Court to Come to His Rescue in Jan. 6 Battle

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Former President Donald Trump is taking his battle against the House committee investigating the Capitol riot all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. His lawyers filed a 195-page petition on Thursday asking the nation’s highest court to block the committee from accessing roughly 800 pages of White House records from Trump’s tenure.

Earlier this month, an appeals court unanimously ruled that lawmakers could access the archival records, tossing Trump’s argument that former presidents retain “executive privilege.” The three-judge panel ruled that President Joe Biden’s decision to have the National Archives turn over the previous administration’s records supersedes former President Trump’s attempt to keep them secret.

But in Thursday’s filing, Trump’s lawyer Jesse Binnall wrote: “President Trump is more than an ordinary citizen. He is one of only five living Americans who, as former Presidents, are granted special authority to make determinations regarding the disclosure of records and communications created during their terms of office.”

