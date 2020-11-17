Trump asked advisers last week for ‘options’ to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, says report

Trump asked advisers for ‘options’ on attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump asked his White House advisers last week for ‘options’ to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to a report.

The outgoing president made the request in the Oval Office last Thursday but was talked out of it by senior administration officials.

Mr Trump was reportedly told by vice president Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others that such action could lead to a wider escalation of conflict in the final weeks of his presidency.

The subject was raised after international inspectors reported a large increase in Iran’s stockpile of nuclear material, officials told the Times.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported last Wednesday that Iran’s uranium stockpile at Natanz was now 12 times larger than allowed under the nuclear agreement Mr Trump shelved in 2018.

Mr Trump asked his national security advisors what options he had to respond, according to the Times.

After being told of the risks that accompanied military action, officials “left the meeting believing a missile attack inside Iran was off the table," reported the Times.