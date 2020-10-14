Trump 'army' of poll watchers could frighten voters, incite violence, election officials warn

Deep in the Democratic stronghold of Fairfax County, Virginia, about 50 of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered, wrapping themselves in American flags and waving Trump 2020 banners as they chanted: "Four more years! Four more years!"

It was Sept. 19, and the county had just begun early voting. The Republican volunteers stood on the sidewalk outside of the concrete Fairfax County government center building. Steps away, voters waited to cast their ballot while lined up on blue social distancing markers.

As the crowd grew — along with the chants — county elections officials began whisking the voters into the building, despite concerns of spreading COVID-19. County officials explained later that several voters felt threatened by the crowd, and requested escorts in and out of the polling place, even though the Trump volunteers had not violated any election laws.

"We were actually trying to encourage people to vote," said Sean Rastatter, 23, a software engineer and Fairfax County Republican who helped organize the event aimed at increasing GOP turnout. "The point of it was to remind people that early voting was taking place, since it had started a few days earlier. There wasn't anything close to voter intimidation."

President Donald Trump's growing call for an "army" of supporters to "monitor" voting has raised concerns during an already vitriolic presidential election campaign about voter intimidation and suppression of minority groups.

People holding signs in support gather near the site of the vice presidential debate. More

Voting rights activists and government officials said they worry Trump's supporters will scare away Democratic voters fearful of confrontation with his supporters, including voters from Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities who have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, ongoing police violence, immigration enforcement and growing rates of hate crimes under the Trump administration.

“The rhetoric itself is suppressive," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat. “All of that taken together is aimed to suppress turnout. As elections officials, we have to clearly state that voter suppression is systemic racism."

Trump calls for an 'army'

In repeated tweets, speeches and paid advertisements, Trump and his campaign have called for an "army" of poll watchers to monitor contested election areas. "Fight for President Trump," reads one ad on Twitter, directing supporters to the website "ArmyForTrump.com."

Trump has repeatedly called the ongoing election "corrupt," which some election experts said is aimed at reducing confidence in the overall results and dissuading some voters from even bothering to cast a ballot. That favors Trump because his core supporters, who are older, white Americans, are the most consistent voters regardless of circumstance. And those voters are also the least likely to have to wait in long lines to cast a ballot.

Trump tweeted Friday that a mistake by an elections board in Ohio in sending out ballots to the wrong voters was further evidence of a "rigged election." The elections board said new ballots were being distributed, but Trump's tweet is the latest in what voting experts said is a concerted effort by the president and his supporters to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

"My biggest concern, and both sides do this, is undermining confidence in elections across the board," Trey Grayson, a Republican and former Kentucky secretary of state, said in a call with journalists Tuesday. "We've got to have people trust the outcome. The losers have to believe it was a fair fight."

There have so far been few concrete examples of voter intimidation at polling sites. But the U.S. has a long history of violence against people of color during elections, including state and local lawmen attacking Black voting rights activists with nightsticks and tear gas in Alabama in 1965, which resulted in the passage that year of the federal Voting Rights Act.

