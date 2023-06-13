The Trump-appointed judge who may oversee his classified documents case

Aileen Cannon, 42, is a Colombian-born former federal prosecutor. Her Cuban mother was forced to flee the Castro regime in search of freedom at the age of seven. - Newscom/Alamy Stock Photo

The judge who may oversee Donald Trump’s classified documents case was appointed to the role by the former US president in 2020 and has given rulings in his favour.

Judge Aileen Cannon has been initially assigned, according to sources familiar with the case, in a rare bit of good news for Mr Trump.

It is unclear whether Ms Cannon will oversee the entirety of Mr Trump’s case, but she could play a huge role, such as deciding whether to schedule the trial before the 2024 presidential election.

Trial judges can influence other timings and shape the case in other ways, deciding what evidence to admit and exclude.

They will also rule on any potential petitions by Mr Trump’s lawyers to dismiss some counts, or even the entire indictment.

If he is convicted in this case, it could put Ms Cannon in the unprecedented situation of determining the sentence of the president who elevated her to her current role.

Cuban family

Ms Cannon, 42, is a Colombian-born former federal prosecutor. She donated to Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign in 2018.

Born to a Cuban mother, she grew up in Miami and has spoken of the lasting influence of her family background.

Her mother, she said, was forced “to flee the repressive Castro regime in search of freedom and security” at the age of seven.

Ms Cannon was a member of the Federalist Society, the conservative organisation that has long proved influential in determining Republican presidents’ judicial picks.

She holds degrees from Duke University and the University of Michigan’s Law School, and she previously clerked for the US Court of Appeals in Iowa.

Her judicial philosophy is “originalist”, meaning her interpretation of legal texts – including the Constitution – is guided by their meaning at the time they were written.

Mr Trump nominated Ms Cannon to the federal court in 2020, during his final drive to fill the bench with young conservative judges before his first term ended.

She was confirmed with strong bipartisan support, with 12 Democrats joining Republicans to confirm her seat on the district court in South Florida.

Low profile

During her brief tenure on the court, Ms Cannon has kept a relatively low profile.

One of her most high-profile cases to date involved sentencing a man who pleaded guilty to making death threats against Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, and liberal congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

One of Ms Cannon's most high-profile cases involved sentencing a man who pleaded guilty to making death threats against Nancy Pelosi - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America

But Ms Cannon was thrust into the public spotlight last autumn when she oversaw an early legal skirmish between Mr Trump and the Department of Justice (DoJ) in the classified documents case.

Courting controversy

Her controversial decision to grant Mr Trump’s request for an independent arbiter to review the documents seized by the FBI during the raid of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate was widely criticised.

As part of her ruling, she temporarily barred federal agents and prosecutors from reviewing the trove of classified documents seized during the raid, in a move which some legal analysts said gave undue deference to Mr Trump and delayed the DoJ’s work.

The decision was sharply criticised by the US Court of Appeals, which threw out her order and chided her for overstepping.

