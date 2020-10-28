Trump to appeal to Nevada voters -- from neighbouring Arizona

LAS VEGAS — President Donald Trump is making a crunch-time appeal to voters in Nevada. But he's doing it from Arizona.

The Republican president was under pressure Wednesday to avoid one negative result of a September rally in Nevada that attracted thousands of people: The airport that hosted that event was fined more than $5,500 for violating crowd restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Rather than curb the crowds as virus cases spike across the U.S., Trump is simply shifting his event across the banks of the Colorado River to Bullhead City, Arizona. It's the latest example of Trump's efforts to downplay the virus and criticize Democratic leaders in states such as Nevada who have imposed limits on gatherings to combat the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Trump emphasized that criticism Tuesday as he campaigned in Michigan and Wisconsin, important battlegrounds with Democratic governors who have set restrictions to address the pandemic.

“Speaking of lockdowns, let's get your governor to open it up,” Trump said in West Salem, Wisconsin.

With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

Biden was spending the day in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives, but he wasn't out of sight. The former vice-president received a virtual briefing from public health experts and was to give a speech on the pandemic and how he plans to protect insurance coverage for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Trump views Nevada, a state that hasn't backed a Republican for president since 2004, as one option for success. Hillary Clinton won it by less than 2.5 percentage points in 2016.

The president is also aiming to keep Arizona in his column. The state hasn't backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, but it is competitive this year for both the presidency and the Senate. Democrat Mark Kelly is in a close race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

Democrats aren't ceding either Nevada or Arizona to Trump in the final days of the campaign. Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Nevada on Tuesday night in an effort to prevent the state from flipping to Trump.

“A path to the White House runs right through this field,” Harris said in a Las Vegas park Tuesday evening.

She was also travelling to Arizona on Wednesday.

Both campaigns are arguing they have the momentum with Election Day looming.

“We’re definitely on offence , but we are also visiting the states where the president did win last time,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on a conference call with reporters.

Democrats point to a larger number of their party members returning absentee ballots in pivotal states like Pennsylvania — results that could be decisive since more people are likely to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump's team argues that enough of its supporters will vote on Election Day to overwhelm any Biden advantage.

Nearly 68 million people nationwide have now voted in advance, either by casting early, in-person ballots or voting by mail, according to an Associated Press analysis. That already represents 115% of the advance ballots cast in the 2016 election, and 135% of votes prior to Election Day during the 2018 midterms.

Trump’s campaign is facing a cash crunch, meanwhile, which has pinched his advertising budget at a time when Biden is using his funding advantage to flood the airwaves with ads in battleground states. That’s forced Trump to do more of his signature rallies as a substitute, despite a worsening pandemic.

In Arizona, Biden is nearly doubling the spending of Trump and the Republican National Committee, which has more cash on hand than the president and has been tapped to help pay for ads in the closing weeks.

In Nevada, the gulf is even more dramatic, with Trump and the RNC’s minimal $500,000 ad buy for the week getting drowned out by $3.3 million in advertising from Biden and his allies, according to data from the ad tracking firm CMAG/Kantar.

Biden is focusing later this week on states that Trump won in 2016, with plans to visit Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan in the closing stretch.

