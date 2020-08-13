Trump announces United Arab Emirates will reestablish diplomatic ties with Israel

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Thursday the United Arab Emirates and Israel had agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations, a potentially historic agreement and a rare foreign policy win for the president during an election year.

In a statement released by the White House, the two governments said the agreement was reached during a call Thursday between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

The joint statement said the countries "agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

As part of the deal, Israel agreed to halt its controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank, land that Palestinians see as vital to their hopes of a future state. Bin Zayed highlighted that provision in a tweet Thursday, saying Israel agreed to "stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories."

Israel will instead "focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," the joint statement says.

The agreement makes the UAE only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties with Israel. The other two are Egypt and Jordan.

“It’s an enormous historic step forward,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters traveling with him in Europe. “It’s really good news.”

Pompeo argued the development could boost Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which had been widely seen as dead on arrival.

"I hope the Palestinians will see this for what it is ... a historic opportunity for the Middle East to be stable and peaceful," Pompeo said.

Israel and the Arab Gulf countries have been quietly working to improve ties for years, according to Omar Rahman, a visiting fellow at Brookings Doha Center, a think tank.

But Arab leaders have been hesitant to go public for fear of alienating the Palestinians and inflaming the Israel-Palestinian conflict, he wrote in a 2019 analysis of the Israel-Arab Gulf state relationship. A 2002 Arab peace initiative envisioned that Arab countries would only normalize relations with Israel in exchange for returning territory Israel seized in 1967, among other concessions.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, a global research and consulting firm, said the deal signaled a "new geopolitics" in the region and suggested that the Palestine issue was no longer a priority for Gulf States.

It is also "very bad news for Iran," Bremmer said in a tweet.

While they are sharply divided over the fate of the Palestinians, Israel and the Gulf states share their concern about Iran's growing influence in the region.

Trump told reporters hastily gathered to the Oval Office minutes after the statement that the UAE and Israel will sign a peace deal. He said he expects other countries in the region to follow suit.

“What we see today is a new Middle East,” said Brian Hook, the State Department's special envoy for Iran.

Former presidential envoy Brett McGurk called it an "historic decision" for the region.

"Contacts have been ongoing for years," he tweeted. "It takes guts to make this final step. Diplomacy works."

"This is the most significant step towards peace in the Middle East in a quarter of a century," tweeted press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

