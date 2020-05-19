Trump announces executive order 'suspending' regulations impeding the economy

EPA

Donald Trump, eager to juice the staggering US economy to boost his re-election bid, signed an executive order on Tuesday he said is designed to help businesses recover from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The president told his Cabinet members during a White House meeting the order "gives you tremendous power to cut regulation."

The order is about "instructing federal agencies to use any and all authority to waive, suspend and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery," Mr Trump said before signing it with a large black felt pen.

"And we want to leave it that way," he added.

Mr Trump has made nixing regulations, especially ones put in place by the Obama administration, a top priority during his over three years in office.



