Trump announces The Crime of the Century, a forthcoming book about the 2020 election

Winning Team Publishing announced Monday that it will publish The Crime of the Century by former President Donald Trump, a book outlining Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud robbed him of victory in the 2020 election.

The announcement did not include a release date.

Trump teased the book at a rally in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The "heist" of the 2020 election was "one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don't want to do anything about it," Trump said. "This is the crime of the century. I'm actually writing a book about it called The Crime of the Century," he added.

NEW BOOK ALERT: CRIME OF THE CENTURY by President Donald J. Trump! More details coming soon at https://t.co/Lqe3uPvyQ5 🇺🇸 — WinningTeamPublishing (@WinningTeamPub) May 16, 2022

Winning Team, which launched last year, previously published Our Journey Together, also by Trump. The coffee table book chronicles Trump's years as president and includes around 300 photos with captions written by Trump himself. Winning Team's only other title is Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible, written by the former president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump is the author of some 20 books, mostly written by a variety of co-authors and ghostwriters. Titles include The Art of the Deal (1987), The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received (2005), Think Big and Kick Ass (2007), and Crippled America (2015).

