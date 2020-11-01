Trump and family go it alone on campaign trail, for better or worse

On Oct. 14, President Trump had just returned to in-person campaign events after recovering from COVID-19, but the morning crew at Fox News were wondering why he wasn’t getting more help on the trail.

“Where are the surrogates?” Brian Kilmeade, one of the hosts of “Fox and Friends,” asked White House spokesman Alyssah Farah. “Where is Senator Rick Scott? Where is Senator Marco Rubio? Where is Senator Tim Scott? Where is Jim Jordan? It seems like the president is a one-man band with 20 days to go."

“I’m just not used to seeing this type of solo act,” Kilmeade said.

Farah pointed to appearances by the president’s family. “We’ve got all of the president’s children deployed into the states,” she said. “So, there are vocal supporters of his out there in the states making his case.”

“But he’s going to have to adopt quite a few kids with 50 states and so many in play. I just don’t know if there’s any help planned,” Kilmeade quipped.

Two weeks later, as the presidential campaign is in its final weekend, not much has changed.

The affect of this dynamic on Trump’s chances for the election are hard to determine. It’s not clear how much Republican senators help the president’s fortunes, but their frequent absence is an indication of his relative isolation from the rest of the party. He campaigned as an outsider and has remained one to a large extent during his presidency.

Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning with former President Barack Obama, while Trump is holding events featuring only himself. The last Republican president, George W. Bush, is nowhere to be seen.

It’s not just the contrast between former presidents. The most active Trump surrogates by far have been Trump’s children, much more so than the biggest political stars in the Republican Party, such as Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The majority of events organized and touted by the Trump campaign have either been rallies headlined by the president himself, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, the president’s two sons, Don Jr. and Eric, his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, and Eric’s wife, Lara.

The only non-Trump family member to headline multiple campaign events over the last two weeks is Rick Grenell, the former ambassador to Germany who was briefly acting director of national intelligence earlier this year.

There have been a handful of official Trump campaign events where GOP politicians have been featured over the past week. Haley did three events last weekend in the Philadelphia area, and Scott did one in the Atlanta suburbs on Friday.

But those are the only in-person events that either of them did since they both spoke at the Republican convention in August. Haley, in particular, is the kind of political figure who could have been used to even greater effect to speak to suburban women — a voting bloc crucial to Trump’s chances — in swing states across the country. She was at the last debate to go on TV on the president’s behalf.

Rubio appeared at a rally in Tampa on Oct. 11, alongside Don Trump Jr. That too is the only in-person event that Rubio appears to have attended on Trump’s behalf.

COVID-19 has made it more difficult to hold in-person events, so Rubio and others have done press calls and online events, often appearing on the nightly internet TV show the campaign hosts. And many U.S. senators were stuck in Washington for much of October during the confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

