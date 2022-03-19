Trump’s American Freedom Tour is under way in Broward. Here’s what’s happening now.

Former President Donald Trump headlines The American Freedom Tour, a full-day, ticketed event promoted to conservative insiders and Trump supporters on Saturday.

The event at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise also has Donald Trump Jr., Candace Owens, Dan Bongino, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb in the lineup.

Here’s what is happening so far — and check back for live updates through the day.

9:30 a.m.: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served under Trump from 2017 to 2019, warmed up the early morning audience with her speech.

“The United States is the greatest country the world has ever known,” she said, as she shared an emotional story about a young soldier who, during her time as press secretary, had told her, “Sarah, you have a tough job. I said, ‘Are you kidding. I take questions. You take bombs.’” The soldier, Sanders said, told her, “Sarah, we are in this together.”

9 a.m.: Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb opened The American Freedom Tour.