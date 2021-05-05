Trump allies react with fury at Facebook ruling: ‘It’s a sad day for America’

A smart phone screen displays the logo of Facebook on a Facebook website background (AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of Donald Trump have reacted with fury to the decision by the Facebook Oversight Board to uphold the decision to ban the former president from the platform.

A tweet from the Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee simply read: “Pathetic.”

Speaking on Fox News, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said: “It’s a sad day for America.”

“It’s a sad day for Facebook,” he added. “Because I can tell you a number of members of Congress are now looking at do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don’t have a monopoly?”

Mr Meadows continued by saying that there are “two different standards: one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites and suggesting more nefarious things than what the [former] president has been accused of often go unnoticed.”

He also noted that the “wild, wild west” regulatory environment that Facebook and other companies have enjoyed would likely now change.

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro said: “This ‘decision’ is absurd.”

He added: “The best part here is that Facebook designed the Oversight Board to relieve responsibility on them to determine compliance with their own standards. So the Oversight Board promptly threw the ball back into Facebook’s court.”

Since the decision was handed down at 9am ET, the former president has released an emailed statement in which he lashed out at Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, and Mitch McConnell, reiterating his false claims regarding the 2020 election.

Mr Trump makes no mention of Facebook in that statement but highlighted that he would continue to repeat the “unfounded narrative of electoral fraud” that created “an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible” that led to the ban in the first place.

More follows...

Read More

What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

Trump Facebook decision – live: Ban upheld by oversight panel but there’s a catch

‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’