Trump Aide-Turned-Critic Warns That DeSantis Will ‘Implode’ Against Trump

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin asserted on Thursday that Ron DeSantis would quickly fold under the pressure of a heated GOP primary against Donald Trump, adding that the Florida governor will “implode” in the face of sustained attacks.

Trump, who launched his 2024 White House run shortly after Republicans’ disappointing midterm elections, has quickly ramped up a campaign against DeSantis despite the governor having yet to officially jump into the race. For instance, Trump recently implied his one-time ally is a “groomer,” prompting DeSantis to fire back that he doesn’t spend his “time trying to smear other Republicans.”

Farah Griffin, the former senior Trump aide turned vocal critic of the twice-impeached ex-president, kicked off Thursday’s broadcast of The View by insisting DeSantis is not the guy to defeat Trump, regardless of what polls may suggest.

“I think he’s so overhyped,” she said about the Florida governor. “I’m just gonna be honest. I have seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years.”

Noting that the Republican Party is “boosting and hyping DeSantis” because they are looking for “Trump-lite,” the conservative host said DeSantis has “done nothing on the national stage” and has resisted mainstream news interviews.

“I think he will implode once Trump keeps going after him and going after him,” Farah Griffin continued. “My sense is this... how ugly this got this quickly is kind of remarkable and spells for a very bad two years ahead. Like Trump went straight to ‘You’re a groomer,’ like, maybe save that for June before the primary! This went ugly really fast!”

Asked later in the segment how DeSantis would react if Trump called him a “pedophile” during a debate, Farah Griffin again argued that the Florida governor just isn’t equipped to deal with the ex-president’s onslaught of insults.

“I honestly think you only defeat Trump by mocking the absurdity and rising above it. Like he’s called me a clown, a loser, a backbencher, all things I hoped the former president would one day say about me,” she quipped, referencing Trump’s own attacks against her.

“And you just ignore it!” Farah Griffin concluded. “Like, let him look like an idiot. The juxtaposition of a principled, serious person who’s focused on the American public, which by the way, I don’t think is DeSantis.”

