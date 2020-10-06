Trump aide Stephen Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Stephen Miller, a top aide to President Donald Trump, says he has tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.

Miller said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday in a statement to CNN.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in the statement.

The Associated Press and The Hill confirmed that Miller tested positive for the virus.

Trump and a growing list of his inner circle at the White House have tested positive for the virus, including First Lady Melania Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Hope Hicks, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, former counselor Kellyanne Conway, adviser Chris Christie and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson and Mike Lee have all tested positive as well.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller, who is Stephen Miller’s wife, tested positive in May, ABC News reported.