Trump aide said 'we're not going to leave' White House after election loss, lawyer told prosecutors

Donald Trump reacted by saying Jenna Ellis was never his lawyer - AP Photo

A lawyer who last month took a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case told prosecutors a White House aide said Donald Trump was “not going to leave” and would “stay in power” despite losing the election.

Jenna Ellis, 39, became the fourth of 19 defendants to strike a deal to flip when last month she pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Excerpts of Ms Ellis’ interview with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office obtained by ABC News show her recounting a conversation she alleges she had with senior aide Dan Scavino on 19 December 2020.

Ms Ellis said she apologised to Mr Scavino for the lack of success in the election fraud challenges, to which he reportedly replied in a “kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care, and we’re not going to leave.”

She added: “And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump -- and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him -- he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’”

Sidney Powell, another defendant to flip in the case, also reportedly told prosecutors Mr Trump had contacted her to ask about the status of her lawsuits to challenge the election results.

Ms Powell also spoke about an Oval Office meeting on 18 December 2020 in which Mr Trump allegedly discussed seizing voting machines and appointing Ms Powell to investigate election fraud.

After Ms Powell entered a guilty plea, Mr Trump wrote on social media that she had never been his lawyer.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead counsel in the Fulton County case, told ABC News the “purported private conversation,” as described by Ms Ellis, is “absolutely meaningless.”

“The only salient fact to this nonsense line of inquiry is that President Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021, and returned to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Mr Sadow said.

“If this is the type of bogus, ridiculous ‘evidence’ DA Willis intends to rely upon, it is one more reason that this political, travesty of a case must be dismissed.”

After pleading guilty last month, Ms Ellis said she would not have represented Mr Trump after the 2020 election if she knew then what she knows now, claiming that she relied on lawyers with much more experience than her and failed to verify the things they told her.

The Telegraph contacted lawyers for Ms Ellis and Mr Trump for comment.