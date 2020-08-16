Trump adviser to unveil U.S. strategy for the Americas in South Florida event

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien will unveil a “whole-of-government” policy strategy for the Americas during an upcoming stop in South Florida on Sunday, ahead of his trip to Colombia and Panama.

According to a White House document reviewed by the Miami Herald, the Western Hemisphere Strategic Framework was created with the input of several agencies and encompasses the “five pillars” of President Donald Trump’s vision for the region: “securing the homeland;” advancing economic growth, promoting democracy and the rule of law, countering foreign influence and strengthening alliances with like-minded partners.

The strategic framework is part of a broader, classified national security strategy, a senior administration official said. According to the White House, a similar exercise was last carried out in 2004, in the last year of President George W. Bush’s first term, drawing a parallel with President Trump’s situation as he seeks reelection in November.

O’Brien, who leads the National Security Council, will present an overview of the strategy during a speech at an event with Colombian and Venezuelan immigrants in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

“President Trump views the Western Hemisphere as an incredibly important area for the United States that has been neglected for too long,” O’Brien told the Miami Herald. “He believes that the Western Hemisphere is really critical for U.S. national security and economic security.”

Foreign diplomats and critics of the Trump administration have said that its Latin American foreign policy has been too narrowly focused on Venezuela and Cuba. President Trump has only traveled to the region once, to attend a G-20 Summit in Argentina in 2018.

“Donald Trump’s Latin American policy has been driven by bigotry, designed by ideologues, and defined by bullying,” said Mark Feierstein, former director for Western Hemisphere affairs on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.

“It has largely focused on two countries - Cuba and Venezuela - and on its own terms has failed,” he added. “The Cuban and Venezuelan people are worse off than they were three and a half years ago, and no closer to enjoying democratic freedoms.”

But the White House mentioned the more than a dozen meetings with Latin American and Caribbean leaders as an example of Trump’s leadership in the region.

An economic agenda

In the interview with the Herald, O’Brien did not address the criticisms but highlighted administration efforts to promote private investment in Latin America, which is going to be an important part of his trip to Colombia and Panama. He is expected to announce a new initiative to kickstart private investment in Colombian rural areas.

“We will continue to negotiate some deals in Colombia. I’m bringing with me on my trip Adam Boehler, the head of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. And he has a big checkbook,” he said, adding that he will be talking to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo about the “Growth in the Americas” initiative, which focuses on promoting private sector investment in infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The administration will soon launch another initiative to promote the relocation of American companies from Asia to Latin America, the senior NSC director for the Western Hemisphere, Mauricio Claver-Carone, said in a call with journalists on Thursday.

“You are going to see more companies going back to the Americas, a lot of pharmaceutical, manufacturing companies, because they realize, under the threat of a pandemic and the political uncertainty that is taking place in China right now, they would rather be in the Western Hemisphere,” O’Brien said.

The adviser mentioned Mexico as an example.

“During the COVID crisis, a lot of our supply chain was in Mexico, and those supplies kept coming during this crisis,” he said. “We were able to call president [Andrés] Lopez Obrador if we had a problem. It really worked out well there while it was not working well with a lot of the overseas factories, especially those in China.”

China’s influence and immigration

China’s influence in the region is another concern mentioned in the Strategic Framework. In a call with journalists on Friday, Michael Kozak, acting assistant State secretary for the Western Hemisphere, said the U.S. was advising Latin American and Caribbean nations to be careful with “19-century style” Chinese financial offers that might be attractive at first but could result in the seizing of assets and crippling debt.

