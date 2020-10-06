Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Is Latest in White House COVID-19 Outbreak

Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller became the latest White House staffer to test positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday. Miller said he tested positive after repeatedly testing negative, raising concerns there may be many more within the president’s orbit unknowingly carrying the virus even as they report testing negative.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday,” Miller said in a statement. “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Miller joins the president and first lady Melania Trump, top Trump adviser Hope Hicks, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in falling ill with the virus. A slew of others who have interacted with the president have also tested positive, including two military aides, three journalists covering the White House, and a personal assistant to the president, among others.

