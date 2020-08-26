Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Goes Full Trickle-Down In Throwback Economic Speech

A day after the Republican National Convention stressed how much Donald Trump has done for the little guy, White House economic policy adviser Larry Kudlow bragged on Tuesday about the president’s plans to reduce the capital gains tax and cut still more of the health, labor and environmental rules that guide business conduct.

As a sign that this top-heavy approach was already succeeding, Kudlow pointed to gains to the stock market since March.

“The S&P 500 is up 50 percent from its low in March,” Kudlow said, glossing over the stock index’s more than 1,000-point drop from February to March.

Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, added that, “looking ahead, more tax cuts and regulatory rollback will be in store.”

“Payroll tax cuts for higher wages,” he added, “income tax cuts for the middle class. Capital gains tax cuts for investment, productivity and jobs. Much more regulatory relief for small businesses.”

Analyses of cuts to the capital gains tax have shown that 99% of the benefit would go to the richest 1% of Americans. And an estimated 65% payroll tax cut would benefit the richest 20%.

Those economic policies, which would overwhelmingly benefit the rich, are a stark contrast from the message of the first night of the convention, when speakers stressed that Trump was helping “the little guy” and lowering unemployment rates for the poor and minorities.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow addresses the GOP virtual convention on Tuesday. Kudlow, who served in the Reagan administration, is a devotee of trickle-down economics. (Republican National Committee/Getty Images) More

Kudlow also charged that, if Joe Biden becomes president, he would massively raise taxes.

“In economic terms, folks, this is no time for a $4 trillion tax hike,” Kudlow said. (Biden has proposed restoring the former income tax rate of 39.6% for individuals making more than $400,000 a year, which had been lowered to 37% under Trump, and raising the capital gains rate to that same percentage.)

“Coming out of the deep pandemic, who in their right mind would pick the pockets of taxpayers and drain the money from their wallets and purses?” Kudlow asked....

