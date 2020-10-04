Trump Adviser Accuses Biden Of Using His Mask As A Political 'Prop'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, criticised how frequently Joe Biden wears a face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, claiming that the former vice president and 2020 frontrunner uses the item “as a prop” even as Trump remains hospitalised for the virus.

“I think too often he’s used the mask as a prop. A mask is very important, but even if he’s ― he could be 20, 30 feet away from the nearest person and still have the mask on. That’s not going to change anything that’s out there,” Miller told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Miller further defended Trump’s frequent decision not to wear a mask at events, arguing that the president wears one when he doesn’t believe he can socially distance. Trump pulled out a mask at Tuesday’s debate and said that he wears a mask “when I think I need it.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak at a campaign event in August.

Miller’s comments appear to ignore the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised that people wear face masks whenever in a public setting, adding that they are not a substitute for social distancing.

The CDC also advised that people maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from anyone with whom they do not live in order to help prevent the virus’s spread.

Days after Tuesday’s debate, Trump revealed that he tested positive for the virus. The news came hours after he attended a campaign fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday. Trump was hospitalised the following day.

At least 206 people attended Thursday’s fundraiser, according to the New Jersey Department of Health, which on Sunday advised anyone who attended and came in close contact with others to self-quarantine.

“President Trump is one of the most tested people in the entire country. And there’s a lot that we still don’t know about this virus,” Miller said. “Folks who come to our rallies, for example, their temperatures are all checked. They’re given masks. They’re urged to...

