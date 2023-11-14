Trump Admits He Made Sister's Life 'Difficult' In Truth Social Tribute

Former President Donald Trump took time out of his usual grievance-airing on Tuesday to pay tribute to his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry.

The retired federal judge and Trump’s older sister died Monday at the age of 86, reportedly of cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday, her younger brother took to his beleagueredTruth Social platform to honor her memory in a way that was both surprisingly touching and still on brand.

In the post, Trump called his “great sister” a “truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other,” and added that “she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court.” She served on the court from 1993 until her retirement in 2019.

Trump also said his sister’s life “was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President.”

The former president then accused the “Fake News, and others,” of going “after her mercilessly.” He added that “because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!”

Trump said that while his sister was ”tough and strong,” she “was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement.”

“I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, ‘Your sister was the smartest person on the Court,’” he added. “I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant—They were right! She was a great Judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!”

You can see the complete post below. Trump chose not to comment on a 2020 report that Barry told niece Mary Trump that her brother had “no principles,” and criticized the way he changed his stories, his lack of preparation and, she added, “the lying. Holy shit.”

