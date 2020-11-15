Trump admits for first time that Biden won the election

President Donald Trump has finally admit to losing the election — while continuing to spread outright lies and misinformation about false allegations of mass voter fraud.

After days of refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, the president wrote in a tweet on Sunday morning: “He won because the Election was Rigged.”

The president has continued to post statements on social media that were false and even flagged by platforms like Twitter and Facebook for containing misleading information about the election.

Mr Trump falsely said there were “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS” allowed in the polling places, which is simply not true and can be easily disputed by the witness statements and video evidence of polling place observers watching the ballot count all across the country.

