Trump admits ‘I am little bit concerned’ about poll in Iowa

Donald Trump admitted to supporters in Iowa that he was “concerned” about his election chances there, as he campaigned across must-win states this week.

Iowa, which opinion polls have shown could be competitive in next month’s election, was won by Mr Trump in 2016 by almost 10 percentage points.

But as national polling places the Republican candidate as much as 17 points behind his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, the president has begun to shore-up support in a swathe of states he could lose at this election.

And that includes Iowa, where he told a crowd in Des Moines on Wednesday that he was a “little bit concerned” at recent polls, as he made his third campaign appearance in as many days.

“I must tell you, you know, I’ve just looked. A poll just came out. We’re up six [points],” he told supporters. “Didn't we win [in 2016] by eleven or something?”

Mr Trump, who claimed to have done more for Iowa and the states’ farmers than anybody, admitted: “For me to be up six, I'm a little bit concerned, I'll tell you that. Because nobody’s gonna do for Iowa what I did for Iowa”.

The Republican president appeared to reference a Monmouth University poll published last month that showed him 6 points ahead in the state.

But another poll, this time carried-out by Quinnipiac University and published last week, showed the Democrat beating Mr Trump by 5 points in Iowa, Politico reported.

Altogether, polls show the two candidates almost tied in a state Mr Trump won comfortably last time around.

Mr Trump will travel to North Carolina and Florida on Thursday, and then Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin before the end of the week, with a Saturday night stop expected in Las Vegas, Nevada.

