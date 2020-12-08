Trump administration passed-up Pfizer offer for 100 million more doses of Covid vaccine
The Trump administration reportedly turned down an additional 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer, which will soon be rolled-out across the US.
The two-part vaccine, which is due to be approved by the US Food And Drug Administration this week, had already agreed to supply the United States with an initial 100 million doses.
But anonymous sources told the Associated Press (AP) that another 100 million doses, which were to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021, were turned down by the White House when Pfizer asked in late summer.
Instead, the European Union and other counties secured millions more doses from Pfizer, The New York Times reported, leaving the pharmaceutical firm potentially unable to serve the US with more vaccines until late next year.
A spokeswoman for the US Department of Health and Human Services told the Times that the Trump administration was “confident” Pfizer would provide 100 million doses as agreed, and “beyond that, we have five other vaccine candidates, including 100 million doses on the way from Moderna”.
The two vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna, are among those due to be administered to American patients after they were both proven to be more than 95 per cent efficient, but await FDA approval.
So far, only the United Kingdom has given emergency approval to either, among Western countries, with the first Pfizer vaccines administered in the UK for the first time on Tuesday.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who heads the White House’s vaccine development task force – otherwise known as Operation Warp Speed – said on Tuesday that any country was unlikely to have purchased millions of doses in advance of a vaccine being proven to work, AP reported.
“No one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn't know which one would work and which one would be better than the other," he told ABC News.
The US will have only enough doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for 22.5 million people to receive them within the next month, administration officials have said, although the government has previously suggested that a vaccine will be available to anyone who wants one, within six months.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was expected to host an "Operation Warp Speed" summit at the White House, although representatives from pharmaceutical companies were reported to have declined invitations.
It comes as the US recorded more deaths over the past week than at any point since April, with 2,249 fatalities from Covid-19 in the last seven days, according to analysis by the Times.
