Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

View photos U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the UN Security Council in New York on Aug. 20, 2020. More

The Trump administration unilaterally declared Saturday that international sanctions on Iran, lifted as part of a 2015 nuclear accord, have been reimposed.

There's one problem: Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – the other signatories to the deal President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from – have no intention of enforcing those sanctions.

The United Nations' 15-member Security Council, which endorsed the Iran agreement negotiated by the Obama administration, has concluded the U.S. has no legal standing to enforce the so-called "snapback" sanctions, since it is no longer a party to the nuclear deal.

Still, on Saturday evening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared: "The United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran."

View photos US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during his weekly briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2020. More

Pompeo notified the Security Council on Aug. 20 that the U.S. would be triggering the snapback penalties by Sept. 20. And Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told reporters Wednesday the U.S. expects "all U.N. member states to implement their member state responsibilities and respect their obligations to uphold these sanctions."

Abrams added: "If other nations do not follow it, I think they should be asked ... whether they do not think they are weakening the structure of U.N. sanctions."

The Trump administration says it had to act because an arms embargo on Iran is set to expire in October. Pompeo has warned about the prospect of Iran being able to purchase conventional weapons from Russia or China. Snapping the sanctions back into place would bar Iran from buying such weapons.

Richard Goldberg, who worked in Trump administration on Iran weapons issues until earlier this year, said he expects the president to threaten sanctions against any Russian or Chinese business that facilitate the sale of weapons to Iran, principally defense companies and banks.

"It’s a game of chicken using the deterrent power of U.S. financial sanctions to force Moscow and Beijing to alter their behavior, out of fear that sanctions will cost them a lot of money," said Goldberg, who is now a senior adviser with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a nonpartisan think tank that supports a hardline on Iran. Whether it works, he said, will depend on Trump's willingness to enforce those so-called "secondary sanctions."

It remains unclear how the U.S. will ultimately respond if its demands are ignored.

In his statement on Saturday, he said the U.S. would "announce a range of additional measures to strengthen implementation of UN sanctions and hold violators accountable."

Russia and China fiercely oppose reimposing sanctions on Iran, as do other Security Council members. France, Germany and other U.S. allies have tried to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, despite the U.S. withdrawal. Critics say Trump lost his leverage to expand the nuclear agreement when he withdrew from it and Iran wants to proceed with the original deal, not a new one.

"The Trump Administration talked a big game but has produced no results," Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said when the administration announced its plans to force the sanctions snapback. The latest move, he said, "is the ultimate admission of failure."

Story continues