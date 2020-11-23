Trump finally orders transition to start ‘in the best interest of our country’
Donald Trump has finally ordered the transition to start “in the best interests of our country.”
Mr Trump took to Twitter to announce that he had given GSA head Emily Murphy permission to work with Joe Biden’s transition team.
“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country,” tweeted the outgoing president.
"She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA.
"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!
“Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”
Mr Biden’s transition team were informed that the White House was ready to begin the process in a letter from Ms Murphy.
She had been accused by Democrats of holding up the federal government’s co-operation with the president-elect.
"I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision," Ms Murphy wrote in the letter reported CNN.
BREAKING: GSA head, Emily Murphy, has moved to officially begin transition and give president-elect Joe Biden the resources to transition including $6.3 million. Here’s her letter. pic.twitter.com/Xlv6y6IWvt
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 23, 2020
The General Services Administration had been withholding federal funds from Mr Biden’s transition team in an unprecedented move.
The move from the White House came just hours after Michigan formally certified its election results and days after Georgia did the same.
Pennsylvania is expected to shortly certify its results, giving the win and its state’s electoral college votes to Mr Biden.
