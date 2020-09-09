Trump accuses North Carolina of using coronavirus restrictions to hurt his re-election chances

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – President Donald Trump kicked off a campaign rally on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to accuse the state's governor of using coronavirus restrictions to hurt his re-election chances in November.

"Your state should be open," Trump said to a crowd of hundreds that erupted in cheers at the Smith Reynolds Airport.

The president, still stung from the loss of the GOP convention that was due to take place in Charlotte last month but was moved to a nearly all-virtual event over COVID-19, said North Carolina and other key battleground states such as Michigan were keeping their states shut for "political reasons."

"On Nov. 4th, every one of those states will be open. They're doing it for political reasons," Trump said in remarks that lasted 76 minutes.

Trump urged North Carolinians to vote against Gov. Roy Cooper and to instead vote for Republican Dan Forest because of the COVID restrictions.

The campaign rally marks Trump's third appearance in as many weeks in North Carolina, a crucial state the president needs to win in order to secure his re-election chances. Trump won the Tar Heel State by nearly 4% but national polls show him deadlocked with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Trump used the rally to lash out at two favorite subjects: Joe Biden and China.

"If Biden wins, China wins. It's as simple as that," Trump said. "Joe Biden's agenda is made in China, my agenda is made in the U.S.A."

He also laced into Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, who he said "could never be the first woman president."

"People don't like her. Nobody likes her," Trump said of Harris. "She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country."

Trump said Biden "has now formed an unholy alliance" with the "radical left" by naming Harris to the Democratic ticket.

The president repeated his suggestion that voters in North Carolina should test their state's election system by voting once by mail, then trying to vote a second time in person, which is illegal and an example of the very kind of voter fraud that the president has spent months railing against.

"Make sure you send the ballot in and then go to your polling place and make sure it counts. Make sure. Because the only way they can win is by doing very bad things," he said.

North Carolina became the first state to mail out absentee ballots on Sept. 4. The North Carolina Board of Elections sent a message to voters last week to remind voters that it is illegal to vote twice after Trump encouraged residents to do so during a visit to Wilmington Wednesday.

Nearly a quarter of votes were cast by mail in 2016, but election officials expect a surge in mail-in ballots this year over coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Trump also criticized Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a recent visit to a San Francisco hair salon that flouted the city's current guidelines intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Pelosi could be seen on security footage walking through the salon with what appears to be a face mask around her neck.

The president's comments came as he ignored a request by the Republican chairman of the local county commission to wear a mask during the speech, which would have followed the state's coronavirus requirements.

"It's been ordered by the governor," said Dave Plyler, the Republican chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. "When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina, do as the governor says."

Several thousand supporters gathered near the control tower of the Smith Reynolds Airport hours before Trump arrived – some sitting in folding chairs and others lining barriers around the podium with little chance of seeing anything more than a brief glimpse of the president. Campaign volunteers handed out signs that read "Evangelicals for Trump" and "this is a peaceful protest."

