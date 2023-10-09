Trump accuses Biden of funding Hamas attack on Israel with $6bn prisoner swap with Iran

Palestinians celebrate the attacks in the streets of Gaza after seizing an Israeli military vehicle - HAITHAM IMAD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has claimed Joe Biden’s administration helped fund Hamas’s attacks on Israel following a controversial prisoner swap deal that released Iranian funds.

The former president said that “American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks”, adding that “many reports” say the money came from “the Biden administration”.

Other Republicans including Ron DeSantis, a GOP primary contender, said Hamas had been emboldened by Mr Biden “going easy” on Iran, with Israel “paying the price”.

The US president has been criticised repeatedly for his decision to engage in a prisoner swap with Iran last month, which released five Americans in exchange for five Iranian detainees and the unfreezing of $6 billion of the country’s assets.

Although Iran has been restricted to using the funds only for humanitarian spending under the terms of the deal, Republicans have said the swap would lead to more funding of Hamas terrorism in Israel.

Vivek Ramaswamy, another Republican presidential hopeful, accused the US administration of knowingly funding Hamas.

“America’s broken foreign policy establishment knew they were funding Hamas and went ahead with it anyway,” he said.

“The unprecedented $6 billion in ransom paid to Iran last month worsened it: our taxpayer dollars are funding Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. This will end on Day 1 of my administration.”

Mr Biden, his defence secretary and secretary of state all released statements on Saturday condemning the attacks, pledging to send all necessary support to Israel and supporting the state’s right to defend itself.

But Republicans have criticised his administration for its policy on the Middle East, which his critics argue has been too lenient towards Iran.

Palestinians run into Israel after ripping down the border fence - Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Senior figures in the Iranian regime welcomed Hamas’s attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a military adviser to Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, said: “We congratulate the Palestinian fighters. We will stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

The Supreme Leader himself has prompted speculation that Iran had a direct hand in the attacks, after posting support of Hamas online four days ago.

“The usurper regime is coming to an end,” he said. “Today, the Palestinian youth and the anti-oppression, anti-occupation movement in Palestine is more energetic, more alive, and more prepared than ever during the past 70 or 80 years.

“God willing, the movement will achieve its goals.”

A car lies destroyed following a rocket attack in Ashkelon, southern Israel - Ilia Yefimovich/Avalon

In his statement, Mr Trump said Mr Biden had “whittle[d] away” peace in the Middle East during his two-and-a-half year presidency.

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force,” he said.

“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration.

“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible.”

Cory Mills, a Republican congressman and Trump ally, said the attacks “would not be happening if President Trump were in office”.

Following the Iranian prisoner swap, Matt Miller, a State Department spokesman, said the deal was a “tough choice” that was necessary because “Iran is not going to release these American citizens out of the goodness of their heart”.

“That is not real life, not how this works, that was never going to happen,” he said. “We have to make tough choices and engage in tough negotiations to bring these American citizens home.”

Officials added that the unfrozen funds were held by a third party bank in Qatar and could only be released for humanitarian funding.

