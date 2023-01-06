Trump Accused in Lawsuit of Causing Jan. 6 Cop Brian Sicknick’s Wrongful Death

Demetrius Freeman/Getty Images

The estate of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died a day after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, sued Donald Trump on Thursday, alleging the former president and his “false and incendiary” rhetoric had a hand in the officer’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

