Trump Accused in Lawsuit of Causing Jan. 6 Cop Brian Sicknick’s Wrongful Death
The estate of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died a day after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, sued Donald Trump on Thursday, alleging the former president and his “false and incendiary” rhetoric had a hand in the officer’s death.
NEWS ALERT:
We just filed new fed lawsuit against #Trump & two criminal defs for wrongful death of @CapitolPolice Ofc #BrianSicknick arising from #January6th insurrection/coup attempt. #Accountability
Our legal team is: @PhilAndonianEsq @mattkaiser @noahbrozinsky @BradMossEsq
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 5, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.
Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.