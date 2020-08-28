Trump accidentally says the U.S. 'pioneered the fatality rate' — among other verbal slips

When you speak for an hour and 10 minutes, you're bound to make a flub or two, and President Trump made a few notable ones during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

At the very beginning, Trump said he "profoundly accepted this nomination for president of the United States, rather than "proudly." At another point, he should have said "personal protective equipment," but just uttered "personal" before trailing off. However, one slip stood out above the rest.

When talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 180,000 Americans dead, Trump was supposed to say, "Thanks to advances we have pioneered, the fatality rate has been reduced by 80 percent since April." Instead, Trump said, "Thanks to advances, we have pioneered the fatality rate." Whoops.









President Trump: "Thanks to advances, we have pioneered the fatality rate" pic.twitter.com/FOf6oBZRlH — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 28, 2020

