Senate Republicans Up For Reelection Aren't Following Trump's Lead On Crime Issue

Senate Republicans facing tough reelection fights this November aren’t echoing President Donald Trump’s dark warnings about crime-infested cities and violent mobs wreaking havoc across the country. In fact, they’re barely mentioning that topic ― or Trump ― at all.

In key races that may decide who controls the upper chamber next year, GOP incumbents in Maine, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina are instead playing up key coronavirus relief measures Congress passed into law earlier this year. In light-hearted, positive television ads, these Republicans also are emphasizing mask-wearing and social distancing to stem the pandemic, as well as popular issues like preserving the environment, lowering prescription drug costs, and insurance protections for those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The messaging effectively portrays an alternate world where Trump and his incendiary Twitter account barely exists, the administration’s response to the pandemic has been largely successful, and the more than 185,000 deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19 don’t get mentioned.

It’s all part of the extremely difficult balancing act for Republicans who spent three years lashing themselves to a polarizing president out of fear of alienating his most fervent supporters, thus undercutting their own political prospects. They must now attempt to at least appear independent as they seek support among Trump-weary voters and face a crop of new Democratic challengers who have raised massive sums of money looking to kick them out of office.

“It’s important, especially in this environment, for candidates to give independent and undecided voters ― there are less of them than at this point in 2016, but they still exist ― a rationale for giving them another six years” in the Senate, said Doug Heye, a former Republican Party spokesman. “You can’t do that with [plays to the GOP base] like the culture wars alone. That’s where it’s important to show that you can get the big things done.”

Trump’s campaign may believe that his reelection chances are best served by warning about crime and pressing for “law and order, but evidence has emerged that voters have other concerns on their minds. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, only 8% of American adults listed crime as a top priority for the country, compared with 30% who named the economy or jobs, and 16% who said it was the health care system.

In Maine, Sen. Susan Collins, a big Democratic target, has aired several TV and radio ads touting her role co-authoring the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave thousands of small businesses forgivable loans if they kept their employees on salary during coronavirus lockdowns. While the program did save many jobs, it has been criticized for not doing enough to prevent the wave of permanent business closures across the country, especially in low-income and minority communities.

Tim Tower, small business owner: "Barnacle Billy's is important to our family & to our employees & their families. When COVID hit, I didn't think we were going to make it. One of the major things that helped us get through this was the PPP, written by Susan Collins." #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/T0NSXKG361 — Susan Collins for Senator (@SenSusanCollins) August 25, 2020

Collins, who seeks a fifth term and has been touring her state on a campaign bus in recent weeks while rigorously adhering to mask-wearing protocols, declined to say if she will be endorsing Trump when asked about it on Monday.

Insisting she’s focused on her own race, she said at a stop in Bangor, “I am not getting involved in the presidential race. ... But I will tell you this, that regardless of who is elected president, I will work with that person to advance causes that are important to our state,”

Another of the Senate’s most vulnerable Republicans, Cory Gardner of Colorado, has portrayed himself as a champion of public lands and parks following the passage of a major law earlier this year that will fully fund a decades-old federal program that acquires and protects federal recreation holdings. (The program had broad bipartisan support and conservatives stymied its funding in previous years, but nevermind that.)

Gardner, who won his seat in 2014, has featured images of himself speaking at the White House ceremony for the bill’s signing and has run ads touting his efforts working “across party lines to get the tough job done.”