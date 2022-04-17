From Trump 2020 to 'Don't Say Gay,' GOP leadership wastes millions of taxpayer dollars

Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Whether you love their goals or hate them, Republicans are wasting your money and mine by constantly filing or provoking lawsuits that are often impossible to win.

From president on down, conservative culture wars, voting wars and election wars are costing untold millions – maybe even billions. And for what? Scoring political points?

Republicans in Texas and 17 other states lost their bid to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory and keep former President Donald Trump in power. He and his allies pursued dozens of baseless voter fraud claims and sought useless audits and reaudits of the secure and legitimate 2020 election.

State leaders are getting sued for trampling some parents’ rights (such as criminalizing medical care for transgender kids) and giving other parents dictatorial rights (such as what can and can’t be said in the classroom).

They are defending constitutionally suspect limits on protests, racially biased voting restrictions, harsh abortion laws that ignore Roe v. Wade, and edicts limiting how schools and private companies deal with the coronavirus.

Don't say 'gay' or 'masks required'

On top of all that, Republicans have triggered an investigation that's "among the most wide-ranging and most complex” ever undertaken by the Justice Department, according to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. That would be the investigation into Trump supporters' deadly attack on Jan. 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol, the first time in American history that presidential power was transferred violently instead of peacefully.

Sedition, conspiracy, incitement – these echoes of the colonies pre-Revolution are happening right now and eating up resources at nearly every U.S. attorney’s office and field office in the country, Monaco says. Congress has committed almost $1 billion for repairs, the National Guard, the Capitol Police and upgraded Capitol security. That's about half the $1.9 billion sought last May based on a review of security needs.

And costs keep rising. Last week, authorities nearly doubled the estimate for Capitol repairs from $1.4 million to $2.7 million. And the Justice Department recently requested an extra $34 million in its 2023 budget for “Capitol Prosecutions,” including 80 new attorneys.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested, and hundreds more could still be charged.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Republican-run states are also running up the taxpayer tab. Here are some examples:

Lawsuits filed by Trump and his state allies trying to overturn the 2020 election. They lost 61 out of 62 cases, but taxpayers in states such as Pennsylvania were still out millions of dollars.

Audits, or “fraudits,” of vote totals in swing states that went for Biden. Arizona's GOP Senate has spent more than $1 million in taxpayer dollars for the surreal Maricopa County audit, and Maricopa residents had to pay $3.2 million to replace compromised voting machines. Counties in Pennsylvania and New Mexico are still enmeshed in 2020 reviews, and a Wisconsin probe may grow more expensive. Efforts in Georgia and Michigan fizzled, but not before taking up time and money.

Voter restrictions. As of 2016, Texas taxpayers had spent $3.5 million defending the nation’s strictest voter ID law. The law was finally changed in 2017, but more recent restrictions are still being challenged there and elsewhere. The Brennan Center for Justice says it is tracking 71 voting cases, including at least 47 filed last year in 15 states and at least 10 cases in six states so far in 2022.

Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2022, two days before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida&#39;s &#39;Don&#39;t Say Gay&#39; law.
Tampa Pride Parade on March 26, 2022, two days before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law.

LGBTQ issues. The ACLU and others have sued Texas, Arkansas and Alabama over laws that make it a crime for parents or doctors to help transgender children get medical care. States are also being sued over laws that exclude transgender children from sports teams. Florida was sued three days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education" law, also known as “Don’t Say Gay,” curbing what teachers can say about gender identity and sexual orientation.

COVID-19 bans and mandates. Florida banned most public health responses by schools and businesses. Courts have struck down mask mandates in some states, and they're under challenge in others. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration withdrew its vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces after the Supreme Court put it on hold.

Ballpark cost: Tens of millions or more

What is the price tag for all this? We may never know. But here's one indicator: The Associated Press found that, from 2011 to 2017, under two terms of Florida Gov. (now Sen.) Rick Scott, taxpayers had spent $19 million in expenses and fees on lawyers who won their lawsuits against the state (including more than $1 million in a case about whether doctors could discuss gun safety with patients) and $237 million on outside lawyers the state hired to defend itself.

Lawsuits and taxpayer spending on them are continuing apace under DeSantis.

Another sign of litigious times is the frequency of multistate lawsuits coordinated by state attorneys general. There were 76 filed in George W. Bush’s eight years and 78 in Barack Obama’s eight years. But in Trump's single four-year term, there were “at least 156,” according to Ballotpedia, which uses the State Litigation and AG Activity Database to track suits involving multiple states.

Democrats obviously get sued (conservative challenges to the Affordable Care Act and environmental regulations come to mind), and they're part of the reason for the hike in Trump-era lawsuits. That’s because Republicans are doing things that I and many others view as illegal, unconstitutional, immoral and dangerous – for individuals and U.S. democracy.

Cast of the television series &#39;Father Knows Best&#39; in February 1965. Clockwise from lower left: Billy Gray, Elinor Donahue, Robert Young, Jane Wyatt and Lauren Chapin.
Cast of the television series 'Father Knows Best' in February 1965. Clockwise from lower left: Billy Gray, Elinor Donahue, Robert Young, Jane Wyatt and Lauren Chapin.

We shouldn't need an exact calculation to recognize that too many Republicans are wasting too many taxpayer dollars on quests to end abortion, suppress Black voting and history, undermine public health protections, damage families that don’t fit “Father Knows Best” sitcom fantasies, and overturn free and fair elections by any means necessary – even a violent attack on the seat of government.

If you want more of that, put Congress in Republican hands in November.

If these objectives anger or sicken you, or you’d simply prefer your tax dollars to be spent in more constructive ways, you’ll need to get fired up and vote. Because handing power to a party like today’s GOP simply guarantees more endlessly expensive days in court.

Jill Lawrence is a columnist for USA TODAY and author of "The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock." Follow her on Twitter: @JillDLawrence

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

