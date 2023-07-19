‘The Truman Show’ Cinematographer Peter Biziou To Be Feted At Camerimage
British Cinematographer Peter Biziou, known for his work on pics like The Truman Show and Mississippi Burning, is the recipient of the lifetime achievement award this year at Poland’s Camerimage film festival.
Biziou was born in 1944 in Bangor, Caernarvonshire County, Wales. His family had been evacuated during the Second World War. His father was the cinematographer and special effects artist Leon Bijou who worked with Richard Thorpe on Ivanhoe (1952) and Adrian Lyne on Foxes (1980).
Beyond The Truman Show, Biziou’s credits include Monthy Python’s Life of Brian, Terry Gilliam’s Time Bandits (1981), Nine ½ Weeks Lyne (1986), Unfaithful (2002), and A World Apart (1987). Biziou has also lensed pics including Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990), City of Joy (1992), Damage (1992), Richard III (1995), Ladies in Lavender (2004), Derailed (2005), and Mississippi Burning (1998), for which he won the Best Cinematography Oscar.
Biziou is set to attend the fest held in Torun, Poland, to accept the award and present a review of selected films from his body of work. Previous Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients include Sam Mendes, who opened last year’s festival with his pic Empire of Light. Johnny Depp, Stephen H. Burum, Philippe Rousselot, and Peter Greenaway have also picked up the gong.
This year’s Camerimage festival runs from 11-18 November. Last year, the Florian Hoffmeister lensed thriller Tár from director Todd Field topped the Camerimage main competition, collecting the Golden Frog during the closing ceremony of the cinematography film festival Saturday.
Camerimage’s Golden Frog is widely considered an Oscar precursor, with three out of the last five Golden Frog winners going on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those titles include Lion (2016), Joker (2019), and Nomadland (2020).
