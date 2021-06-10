A Truly Spillproof Rug, the Perfect Gift for On-the-Go Dads, and More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

6-clever-items-061121-spillproof-rug

Father's Day is approaching-next Sunday the 20th, if you were wondering-and what better way to show you care than by making spills easier for him to clean, his phone always charged, his hands naturally wiped clean, and his food chopped without getting tangled up in cords. You get the picture. While you're at it, grab one of these clever items for yourself, just to make your own life a little easier too.

These colorful rugs are made of low pile polyester, so you can easily wipe away spills that remain on the surface. And for bigger stains? Just pop it in the washing machine-really. What makes this better than other spill proof rugs is that it includes a non-slip pad that provides cushion and keeps it in place.

Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged Compact

This compact portable battery that's about the size of a small tablet will charge multiple devices like your iPhone and headphones at once, provide a floodlight in the dark, and even jump start your car with the jumper cables provided. If you have a dad who's always on the go but constantly forgets to charge his phone, we think this would make the perfect Father's Day gift.

Band-Aid Build Your Own First Aid Kit

If your kids go through Band-Aids like candy (whether they've got a boo boo or not), this pack helps you create a customized kit. Personalize with one of the categories like camping or back to school or just select items that suit your own first-aid needs.

Handzies Wipes

Feel like you've washed your hands even if you're far from a wash basin with these wipes made with olive oil-based soap and water-but without artificial dyes or alcohol. They're hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and super convenient to stash in your car or lunch boxes.

Cuisinart Cordless Mini Chopper

This powerful mini chopper has a 4-cup bowl and stainless steel blades; it packs a 7.4-volt punch, all while operating without a cord, making it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. Charge it, store it, but don't be surprised when you find yourself giving it prime real estate on your kitchen counter.

With this service, you can shop online at your favorite stores like Anthropologie and Macy's but receive your purchases all together in a reusable tote, completely cardboard-free, but with no extra shipping costs. Shop smarter by reducing waste from multiple shipments. Plus, if you have returns-even from multiple stores-just request a pickup (make sure they service your zip code first), and Olive will handle the rest.