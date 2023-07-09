‘Truly sorry’: Australian sports director apologises for social media ‘transgressions’

Photograph: Shutterstock

The sports director of professional cycling team Lotto Dstny, Australian Allan Davis, has apologised following allegations that he had sent unsolicited messages and shirtless images to a Twitter user.

Davis, 42, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, agreed to miss the Tour de France after the allegations surfaced days out from the race. He did not initially respond to requests for comment from media outlets, including Guardian Australia.

But on Sunday morning Australian time, Davis issued a statement apologising for his behaviour on social media.

“I deeply regret the way I conducted myself and the impact it had on the person involved,” the statement said. “I acknowledge that our multiple direct-messaging interactions in May and June of 2023 touched upon both personal and professional matters.

“We discussed topics related to relationships, family and work, and I understand that at times my words and actions were inappropriate,” it continued. “I failed to consider the consequences of my behaviour, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

The controversy was sparked when a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a direct message conversation containing a shirtless photo of a man later identified to be Davis and the comment: “I’m board [sic] in a hotel room and thought of you.”

Guardian Australia was subsequently shown another message exchange with the same user also containing a shirtless photo of Davis. A number of other Twitter users also told Guardian Australia that they had been sent unsolicited messages from Davis – although none contained any inappropriate images.

“There have been reports that I have engaged with other Twitter users in an ‘unsolicited’ manner,” said Davis. “This is true, as over the past 15 years I have often sent direct messages to new male and female followers to thank them for following my Twitter account. This is the nature of social media.”

“I frequently engaged in direct messages with male and female followers,” the statement continued. “These engagements via direct message spanned over a period of more than fifteen years, including my period as a professional athlete and in a self-employed capacity. Some of these interactions involved the discussion of personal topics, and in a number of cases the establishment of friendships and coaching relationships.”

Davis’s team has not commented since an initial statement that the allegations were “a personal case” that had “nothing to do with the team”. It is unclear when or whether Davis will return to Lotto Dstny, where the ex-pro oversees riders including Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan.

“I have reflected on my behaviour and have taken steps to educate myself about appropriate online conduct,” Davis said. “I understand the importance of fostering a respectful and inclusive environment, both online and offline. Again, I sincerely apologise for my transgressions and any distress or discomfort this may have caused the persons involved.”

The governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, said in a statement that it was “aware of the allegations against Allan Davis but does not comment on any potential investigations being raised.”