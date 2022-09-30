'Truly Bats**t': Seth Meyers Shows Just How Unhinged Ginny Thomas Really Is

Seth Meyers wants everyone to know that Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, is way crazier than most people realize.

Thomas, who was interviewed this week by the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, sent bizarre and rambling messages to officials within the Trump administration as well as state lawmakers around the nation. The “Late Night” host said those messages included “truly batshit conspiracy theories from the craziest corners of the internet.”

One message was so wild it led to this reaction from Meyers:

What was in it? Meyers explained the most stunning part of “all her crazy shit” on Thursday night:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.