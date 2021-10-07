Truly Has 4 New Winter Flavors And We Have Our Eyes On The Holiday Sangria

Truly hard seltzer is the gift that keeps on giving with their frequent new flavor innovations. The latest variety collection added to their portfolio is a "Holiday Party Pack" here to make your winter merry and bright. Bring this box to a holiday gathering and you're definitely on your way to the nice list.

Perhaps you've tried the brand's hard lemonades, iced teas, fruit punches, and maybe even their popsicles during the summer months, but the Holiday Party Pack has flavors you've never seen before. Think all of the winter fruits you already incorporate into your holiday dishes, but in boozy cans: There's Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Cran Orange Sparkler, Spiked Apple Spice, and Holiday Sangria Style.

Your season’s about to get lit. pic.twitter.com/BN0eMHzein — Truly (@trulyseltzer) October 4, 2021

Even the names are festive, so just imagine the delight of reaching into the box and seeing which one you get. Almost like a little grab bag, or secret Santa, but with spiked seltzers.

As a reminder, each can of Truly is only 100 calories, with one gram of sugar. They clock in at five percent ABV, which is pretty standard for hard seltzers and around the same as a beer. The variety packs including all four holiday flavors will start popping up at retailers where you typically buy Truly products nationwide starting November 1.

You can expect to have these cans ready for your Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Hanukkah, and Christmas events. I already know what I'll be popping on New Year's Eve too. But hey, let's not get ahead of ourselves quite yet. We haven't even survived October!

You Might Also Like