Trulieve Expands Khalifa Kush Partnership in Arizona

Adult-use consumers and medical patients in Arizona can find Khalifa Kush products at Trulieve dispensaries beginning April 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced plans to expand its partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush ("KK") in Arizona.

Beginning Thursday, April 14, Khalifa Kush 3.5g Pre-Pack Flower and Khalifa Kush 1g Pre-Rolls will be available at Trulieve's 17 dispensaries in Arizona. The Khalifa Kush strain is an Indica-leaning Hybrid.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Trulieve and begin offering Khalifa Kush products in all of their Arizona stores," said Tim Hunkele, Co-Founder and COO. "Trulieve's industry-leading retail team offers a true customer-first experience, and we look forward to growing alongside them."

Khalifa Kush and Trulieve first announced a partnership in February 2022. Trulieve will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products throughout Florida, expected to launch later this year.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Khalifa Kush, a premium brand known for its quality and exclusive genetics to our customers in Arizona," said Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer of Trulieve. "Trulieve continually seeks partnerships with respected and diverse brands to better serve our patient and consumers' needs. KK is known as a coveted brand and we look forward to offering KK products in our Arizona dispensaries."

Trulieve-affiliated dispensary locations in Arizona include Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona .

About Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about its upcoming launches in Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan, and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

