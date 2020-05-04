Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of 2020

TORONTO , May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (TRUL.CN) (TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States , will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 , before markets open. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CNW Group/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450, conference ID: 3582877. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until May 27, 2020 . To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 3582877.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1290780&tp_key=167d2603ba

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California , Massachusetts and Connecticut . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Story continues

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-announces-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-for-the-first-quarter-of-2020-301052123.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/04/c7195.html