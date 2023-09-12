Truist bank prepares for ‘sizable’ layoffs + Mark Harris announces new congressional campaign

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Tuesday!

Trusit bank said it will make sizable jobs cuts and other changes as part of $750 million in expense cuts.

Truist bank warned at an investors conference this week that it will make “sizable reductions” in its workforce.

The layoffs are part of a $750 million companywide cut in expenses. Truist did not detail the number of people who would be laid off, but said the actions would happen soon.

Stick to The Charlotte Observer for the latest.

Mark Harris, then a Republican candidate in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District race, makes a statement before the State Board of Elections calling for a new election on Feb. 21, 2019, at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on voting irregularities in the race.

Mark Harris, whose 2018 congressional campaign was at the center of a ballot-harvesting scandal, is running for congress again.

Harris announced today he will run in the 8th Congressional District, which currently includes Salisbury and Albermarle. The 2018 scandal ended in a new election and federal indictments for an operative who worked for Harris.

Kyle Ingram with more on the announcement from Harris.

Ella Lukse, 15, died after two days on life support following a deadly neighborhood crash in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Loved ones will wear purple to celebrate her life this Saturday.

One week after a fatal crash killed a Providence High School student, her family plans a celebration of life.

Ella Lukse’s family and friends will celebrate her life on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Lukse died days after she was involved in a car accident near Raintree Country Club’s golf course.

Julia Coin shares more details.

Part of the Levine Museum’s K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace’ exhibit created in the aftermath of the 2016 fatal CMPD shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

A new CEO joined the Levine Museum of the New South.

Today, Richard Cooper was selected as president and CEO after a nationwide search to fill the spot. This comes in the midst of the organization’s revamp to make exhibits more accessible and programming more dynamic.

Anna Douglas has more on Cooper’s selection.

